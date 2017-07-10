Hawaii soldier arrested for alleged ties to Islamic State

The FBI sealed off the apartment door of a Hawaii soldier who's accused of having ties to ISIS. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

A Hawaii soldier has been arrested for alleged ties to the Islamic State terrorist group.

FBI special agents and SWAT arrested Ikaika Erik Kang, 34, on Saturday evening at his Waipahu apartment.

FBI spokesman Arnold Laanui said Kang is with the 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks in Wahiawa.

The active duty soldier was arrested because of alleged connections to Islamic State, authorities told Hawaii News Now.

Officials said the suspect, who graduated from Kaiser High School, was the subject of a year-long investigation.

He's set to make his first appearance in federal court Monday afternoon.

