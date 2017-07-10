Honolulu Zoo kicks off concert series with Melveen Leed

The Honolulu Zoo is launching its annual Wildest Show in Town Summer Concert Series. From now until August 16, 2017, the Zoo will feature live performances every Wednesday at 6p.m. to 7p.m.

• Wednesday, July 13 ~ Melveen Leed

• Wednesday, July 19 ~ Willie K

• Wednesday, July 26 ~ Ohta San & Nando Suan

• Wednesday, August 2 ~ Jimmy Borges Jazz All Stars

• Wednesday, August 9 ~ Beat -Lele

• Wednesday, August 16 ~ Rolando Sanchez and Salsa Hawaii

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.