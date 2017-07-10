BLT Market celebrates 1-year anniversary with summer cooking tips

BLT Market is celebrating its one year anniversary. The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner inside the Ritz-Carlton Residences in Waikiki. Its executive chef, Johan Svensson, appeared on Sunrise to give some summer cooking tips. He also showed our viewers how to make one of the venue's signature dishes. It's called the Crackling 2 Ladies Pork Shank from pigs that are sold by a vendor called the Two Ladies Farmers in Waianae. The restaurant is also serving Frose, a frozen, slushie version of Rose.
For more information, go to BLTMarket.com.
