More than 60 hikers caught trespassing into Big Island's Kohala Forest Reserve

More than 60 hikers were either cited or warned for trespassing into a Big Island reserve Saturday.

Eight officers cited 49 adults -- requiring court appearances -- and wrote warnings to 14 hikers under 18 years of age who were found beyond warning signs and locked gates at Kohala Forest Reserve.

DLNR North Hawaii Supervisor Verl Nakama said the area is dangerous for hikers, and signs and gates warn them not to trespass.

“People don’t realize this is a dangerous hike,” Nakama said. “If you get hurt there’s no cell service and help can be a long ways off.”

Despite the danger, social media popularizes this area’s beautiful hike, even though the trail through the forest reserve has been closed for 10 years.

The area is also known for a water flume that drops 35 feet into a shallow pool.

Nakama and officials hope the citations issued will help spread the word and keep hikers safe.

People with valid permits will still be able to legally enter the reserve as long as they abide by their permit activities.

