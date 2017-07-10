Trimaran Mighty Merloe sets new record in 2017 Transpac race

The Mighty Merloe broke the Transpacific Yacht Race record Monday with an elapsed time of four days, seven hours, three minutes and 30 Seconds.

The previous record was set in 1997 by Bruno Peyron's Commodore Explorer at five days, nine hours, 18 minutes and 26 seconds.

The San Diego-based trimaran boat crossed the Diamond Head finish line just after 5 p.m. Monday, after having traveled roughly 2,225 miles across the Pacific from Long Beach, CA.

The 8-member crew was greeted with claps and cheers at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor.

Mighty Merloe Skipper Jacques Vincent said all the aloha overshadowed the overwhelming conditions experienced at sea.

"Life was pretty miserable," he said. "We were wet, sometimes too cold or sometimes too warm."

Mighty Merloe led the multi-hull division during the journey across the Pacific, but a nerve-wracking moment came when Phaedo3 managed to get ahead.

"The guys on Phaedo were pushing us really hard and they took a different route and passed us up the other night and we had to figure out how to rally back into it," said Artie Means, Mighty Merloe navigator.

Phaedo3 arrived in second place just after 8 p.m. Monday and Maserati was set to come in at third place around 10:30 p.m.

Although first to finish, the trimarans are not considered the overall winners of the Transpac race.

Of the 55 entrants, leading that division as of Monday night was Invisible Hand from California, which is set to cross the Diamond Head Finish Line Thursday morning.

The only Hawaii-based boat in the race, Grand Illusion, was in seventh place.

