New Transpac world record could be set in Hawaii as first set of finishers arrives

A world record could be set Monday in Hawaii among returning Transpacific yacht racers.

The first finishers are expected to cross the finish line at Diamond Head Monday evening after starting the more than 2,200-mile Transpacific Yacht Race on July 3.

This group, on pace to beat a multi-hull record, started at a whistling buoy in Long Beach, Calif. and could hold the fastest recorded time in 20 years.

The record is set at five days, nine hours, 19 minutes and 26 seconds.

