Park rangers recover body near bottom of Kilauea caldera

The body of a 38-year-old man was found early Sunday near the bottom of the Kilauea caldera, according to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park officials.

Park officials said two visitors reported finding a backpack on the Crater Rim Trail around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Park rangers searched the caldera rim and floor on foot that night, but had to suspend the search due to unsafe conditions.

They resumed their search at first light Sunday morning.

At around 5:30 a.m., rangers aboard a helicopter spotted the body about 250 feet below the caldera rim, in an area that was not erupting.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

