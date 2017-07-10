Kick back and relax because it's National Piña Colada Day

If you like piña coladas, today is for you because it's National Piña Colada Day.

As one of the world’s best-selling cocktails, the piña colada’s sweet taste continues to be one irresistible combination of flavor.

Originally made with pineapple juice, white rum and coconut, the simple recipe fills glasses across the globe — and often embellished with a tiny umbrella.

The drink has even gone beyond its original recipe, as a pioneer of the pineapple-coconut combination, in smoothies, ice cream, cakes and more.

Many have even come to associate this fun drink with Hawaii because of its tropical flavors. But contrary to popular belief, it wasn't invented in the islands at all.

Piña coladas have remained a favorite since their creation in the 50s; however, many still argue over who created this iconic run-based cocktail.

Ramon “Monchito” Marrero, a bartender in San Juan, Puerto Rico, is often credited with its creation, according to research, after he was asked to create a signature drink that captured the flavors of the island.

However, Spaniard Ricardo Gracia claims he concocted the creamy mix after a strike by a coconut-cutters union forcing him to serve a coconut drink in a hallowed pineapple which inadvertently mixed the flavors.

Some also credit a Puerto Rican pirate Roberto Cofresi for creating the drink to boost the morale of his crew.

Whether it was created to capture the island feel of Puerto Rico by accident or just to quench the thirst of pirates, one thing is for sure: this sweet Puerto Rican drink wins the heart of many.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.