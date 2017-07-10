Authorities seek OCCC work furlough inmate who failed to return

Authorities are searching for an Oahu Community Correctional work furlough inmate who was last seen on Sunday.

The state Department of Public Safety said 35-year-old Martin Williams left module 20 in the morning to go to work. He did not return by his scheduled return time of 4:30 p.m.

Williams, who is serving time for second-degree promoting a dangerous drug, faces an additional escape charge when found.

He is described as 5’7” and 165 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities.

