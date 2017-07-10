All lanes of Kalakaua Ave. reopened after small fire at Honolulu Coffee Company

All lanes of Kalakaua Avenue are reopened after the Honolulu Fire Department wrapped up its investigation into a small fire that broke out Monday morning at the Honolulu Coffee Company.

Firefighters responded before 7 a.m. to an appliance fire in the coffee shop.

Crews had to block off two mauka-bound lanes of Kalakaua Avenue near Kapiolani Boulevard, but lanes have since been reopened.

HFD has not released further details.

This story will be updated.

