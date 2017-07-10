Bennett, Mariota among 2018 Polynesian Bowl ambassadors

NFL athletes Michael Bennett, Marcus Mariota, Juju Smith-Schuster and Ronnie Stanley have been named 2018 Polynesian Bowl ambassadors.

The announcement came Monday from the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame.

“I am honored to be part of this special celebration of culture and football,” said Mariota, quarterback for the Tennessee Titans.

Mariota was drafted in the first round and was second overall pick in 2015. Last season, he completed 506 passes for more than 6,200 yards.

The Polynesian Bowl, an annual high school all-star football game, features elite athletes of Polynesian heritage.

Currently 72 top-ranked players have been selected to compete, with 100 set to take the field under legends Terry Donahue and Dick Vermeil, who will serve as head coaches.

Cleveland Browns' Danny Shelton and San Francisco 49ers' DeForest Buckner will serve as captains.

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Buckner, drafted in 2016, finished with 73 tackles and six sacks his rookie season.

Combined, these NFL stars represent six teams, including 2014 Super Bowl Champions, the Seattle Seahawks.

This all-star game, part of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement weekend, will be broadcast live and played on Saturday, Jan. 20 at t he Aloha Stadium.

