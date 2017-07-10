Future of Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor up for discussion at public meeting

The state Land and Natural Resource’s Division of Boating and Ocean Resources division will be hosting a public meeting Monday night to gather input on the community's vision for the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor.

This is a process that began back in 2011, when lawmakers determined certain areas of the harbor were underused and if developed properly, could generate additional revenue.

Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor is the largest of its kind in the state and is home to the Hawaii Yacht Club, Waikiki Yacht and Royal Hawaiian Ocean Racing Club.

It currently can accommodate vessels up to 85 feet in length with a total of 752 berths and nearly a thousand parking stalls.

The state is specifically seeking feedback from the public on five sites, including the current harbormaster’s office, and the adjacent parking lot, the old fuel dock, the triangle parking lot and the former haul-out area.

Officials hope to formulate a plan and submit a formal proposal by the end of the year.

The meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the McCoy Pavilion in Ala Moana Beach Park.

Anyone planning to attend is asked to RSVP by email: lehua@dtlhawaii.com.

Event organizers will share a brief presentation on the history of the Kalia area and the evolution of Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor, followed by a discussion of what it has been, is and could be.

