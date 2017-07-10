Hawaii farmers increase profits by offering tours

LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) - Many Hawaii farmers are boosting profits by offering tours of their operations.

The Garden Island reported Sunday Steve Frailey, who has owned and operated a Hawaii farm with his family for 30 years, says educating visitors about life on a small Kauai farm is the goal, but bringing tourists to his land also helps market his products and keep the farm afloat.

He and his family started the free farm tours three years ago. He says they have been a massive help in generating extra income, as people buy products on the tour.

Those who want to charge admission for farm tours have to get a use permit from the Planning Department.

