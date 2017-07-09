Large turnout for Hawaiian Cultural Festival on Big Island

By Pono Suganuma, HNN Intern

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park was full of visitors on Saturday, but they weren’t there to see the volcanoes.

Instead, several thousand people ranging in age from keiki to kupuna attended 37th annual Hawaiian Cultural Festival and BioBlitz, which celebrates and perpetuates Hawaiian culture.

Attendees had the opportunity to enjoy hula performances, create leis, pound poi and play Hawaiian games.

The festival was held on the grounds of the Kilauea Military Camp, and entrance to the park was free all day.

This is the third year the festival has partnered with BioBliz to offer scientific field hikes for festival-goers.

This year’s festival theme was “Hilinai Puna, Kalele ia Kau” or “Puna leans and reclines on Kau.” The theme honors the Puna and Kau areas, which are the two land districts that make up the park.

The event was sponsored by Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii Pacific Parks Association and the Friends of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

