Evacuation underway for Paia residents as brush fire threatens homes near Ulumau Place

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
PAIA, MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) -

A brush fire burning in Paia is forcing residents living near Ulumau Place to evacuate.

Fire officials say initial reports indicated that the flames were threatening some homes.

The department's Air One helicopter is helping to fight the fire.

This story will be updated as information becomes available. 

