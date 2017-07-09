Suspect attempts to grab officer’s handgun during arrest in Waikiki

During an arrest Saturday night a man allegedly in possession of drugs struck a police officer and attempted to take his handgun from its holster.

Following the confrontation the officer called for backup and Rami Osama Abdallah, 22, was placed under arrest for assaulting a law enforcement officer.

The incident happened near the corner of Kalakaua and Kapahulu Avenue in Waikiki around 9:25 p.m.

No serious injuries were reported.

Abdallah faces additional charges including promoting a detrimental drug, resisting arrest, first degree attempted theft and other warrants.

