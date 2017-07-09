Concerns continue to roll in nearly 2 weeks after launch of bikeshare program

Concerns continue to roll in nearly two weeks after Hawaii launched its new bikeshare program.

Residents say some Biki users are breaking the law by riding on sidewalks in business districts and bicycling against the flow of traffic.

"On the local side, people pretty much understand the laws, but on the visitor side, people coming here from other states where laws are different, they're not sure what to do," said Nathan Bingham owner of Hawaiian Style Rentals & Sales.

Bingham said he also noticed minors on Bikis without helmets, another big no-no.

"Go to Magic Island and you'll see families that will get them and they put their kids on it and they just ride around," Bingham said. "We've seen them riding around here, too. Law is under 16 you have to wear a helmet. So any kids out there that are renting these or parents renting for them, they got to understand that they're breaking the law."

Hawaii News Now also learned not all Biki bikes had their registration stickers attached by Friday's 4 p.m. deadline.

Several of them were being collected and put into a van over the weekend.

In an email obtained by Hawaii News Now, one lieutenant with the Honolulu Police Department instructed patrol officers not to issues citations for bikes without stickers.

It's an order that some residents say isn't fair.

"Something there is not right," said Waikiki resident Camille Corvino. "They're Bikis so that makes them okay? It's like saying if you're driving a truck, it's okay to do something illegal. It's not correct."

The nonprofit's CEO says it's not that simple.

Bikeshare Hawaii paid $15,000 to the city to register all 1,000 bikes, but handling a large fleet is a large task.

"It was more a matter of being new," said CEO Lori McCarney. "There are a lot of things people faced that are new because we're coming in and it's like how do you handle 1,000 bikes? Just like any business, we have our little kinks at the beginning and we have our customer service team working all the time to do things better."

Some believe Bikeshare Hawaii needs to do a better job at educating Biki riders, especially tourists, of Hawaii's bike laws.

"Signs would be good or maybe give out flyers with information, that would be a good idea," said Corvino

Since it's launch on June 28, McCarney said there has been about 17,000 Biki rides.

