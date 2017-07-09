Bidding for Kona Historical Society’s biggest auction heats up

By Pono Suganuma, HNN Intern

On Sunday, the Kona Historical Society opened its biggest online auction yet and the bidding wars are already heating up.

There are more than 300 available auction items like restaurant certificates, hotel stays, golf packages, vintage furniture, creations by local artists and much more.

Development director for the Kona Historical Society, Ramona Amoguis, said the auction offers something for everyone.

“It's the biggest auction we have ever had,” Amoguis said. “I'm watching my computer now just in two hours the bidding is already almost up to $4,000. It's really exciting.”

This past year’s auction featured 200 items and raised nearly $30,000.

“We are hoping for probably double what we made last year,” Amoguis said. “It's going to be an exciting auction, I can't wait to see the results.”

All the funds raised will support educational programs and school group visits at Kona Coffee Living History Farm as well as historical photo exhibits at H.N. Greenwell Store Museum in Kealakekua.

The auction will run until Sunday, July 23 at seven p.m. Interested bidders can click here.

