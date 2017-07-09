Maui brush fire scorches 3-acres, caused by youth playing with fireworks

By. Victoria Cuba, HNN Intern

A brush fire in West Maui scorched a total of three acres of light brush Saturday afternoon, said Maui Fire Department officials.

The fire was ignited after three 12-year-old boys played with fireworks. Strong winds blew it into the dry grass, igniting the flames.

One of the boys dialed 911 and reported the fire at 2:00 p.m., just mauka of Hookahua Street and south of Lahainaluna Road. When Lahaina firefighters arrived on scene at 2:11 p.m., almost half an acre of brush had burned. The fire quickly moved towards nearby homes. Police closed Lahainaluna Road for an hour until fire crews could get a handle on the fire.

A battalion chief, two engine companies, a ladder company and two water tankers from Lahaina and Napili worked to contain the fire by 5:41 p.m. It was officially extinguished by 6:42 p.m. that evening.

No structures were damaged, but flames did come within 40 feet of a home. The electrical power pole for a 69-thousand volt transmission line was damaged and threatened to collapse.

No dollar estimates for damages were available and no injuries have been reported.

The fire has been ruled accidental.

