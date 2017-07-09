Hawaiian hoary bats confirmed on Kahoolawe Island

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) - After years of speculation, wildlife officials have confirmed the presence of an endangered bat subspecies on Kahoolawe Island, located about 7 miles (11 kilometers) southwest of Maui.

The Maui News reports (http://bit.ly/2tDb5M4) the Kahoolawe Island Reserve Commission used eight detectors across the island to confirm the presence of the Hawaiian hoary bat on the remote island. Natural Resource Specialist James Bruch said Wednesday that the bat may be the only native land mammal visiting and possibly living on the island, which was formerly a Navy target.

The detectors picked up the first bat in June 2016. Bruch says many workers and visitors at Kahoolawe Island have reported Hawaiian hoary bat sightings over the years, but none could be verified. The bat is small in size and dark in color, making it difficult to spot.

