Movie Review: BABY DRIVER

If you’re looking for an enjoyable summer movie, I have a recommendation. It’s called BABY DRIVER, and it’s playing everywhere right now.

BABY DRIVER is a high energy, music driven, action/thriller. Watching it was the most fun I’ve had at the movies in the past couple of months.

This highly creative movie tells the story of an innocent, baby faced getaway driver who’s so obsessed with music that he makes a rousing iPod playlist of decades old popular songs to listen to while he’s speeding a small group of thieves away from their latest crime scene.

Spacey: I’m looking at some of the country’s finest thugs and of course young Mozart in a go cart over there.

Ansel Elgort is Baby, a sensational driver who’s inspired by the music he listens to constantly.

Baby is obligated to Kevin Spacey as Doc, the crime boss who won’t let him stop driving.

Doc: So what’s it gonna be, behind the wheel or in a wheelchair?

The ruthless criminals Doc hires don’t trust Baby.

Thug: Why does he listen to music all the time?

Doc: He had an accident when he was a kid. Still has a hum in the drum. Plays music to drown it out. And that’s what makes him the best.

The amazing chase scenes were done without the help of special effects. And even gunshots are in sync with the beat of whatever music is playing.

Thug: What is he listening to?

Bats: “Tequila.”

Natural sound: gunfire in sync with music

Lily James plays Debora, the sweet faced waitress that Baby meets at a diner.

Debora: So what it is it you do?

Baby: I’m a driver.

Debora: Oh, like a chauffeur. You drive around important people.

Baby: I guess I do.

Debora: Anyone I’d know?

Baby: I hope not.

Debora shares Baby’s love of music and he’s instantly smitten.

Jamie Foxx and John Hamm make menacing criminals as does Eiza Gonazalez as Hamm’s crazy girlfriend.

The climax of the movie is ridiculously over-the-top. It’s the only disappointment in this otherwise fresh, exhilarating entertainment from writer-director, Edgar Wright.

