Driver, passenger suffer minor  injuries after plunging 60 feet off Polipoli cliff

Kula firefighters rappelled 60 feet to rescue a woman and man after their car plunged off a cliff in Polipoli.

Thursday night officials say the driver, a 27-year-old Kapalua woman, told dispatchers she was traveling down Waipoli Road near the Alii Kula Lavender Farm around 6 o’clock when her brakes failed and her car continued off the roadway.

When firefighters arrived on scene they could not see the car and its occupants but instead found a path of flattened grass which left the roadway to a cliff. Once rescuers made voice contact, crews made their way down the steep slope, cutting through dense vegetation with a machete to get to the pair.

Luckily, the woman and her 27-year-old passenger from New Jersey suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.