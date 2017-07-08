7 buses arrive from Honolulu to help troubled Hele-On fleet

City & County of Honolulu donated seven buses from Honolulu’s TheBus fleet to Hawai County’s Hele-On bus fleet. (Image: Office of Mayor Kirk Caldwell)

HILO, Hawaii (AP) - Seven buses from the state capital city of Honolulu arrived to the Hilo Harbor to help out the Mass Transit Agency Hele-On bus service.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2tU1C5B ) the buses arrived Wednesday to help the bus service, which has only half of its fleet due to a slew of breakdowns.

The donated buses are expected to be on the road by Monday.

Transit officials reported to the County Council in April a full 25 of the 55-bus fleet were out of commission because they needed major repairs.

Acting Mass Transit Administrator Curt Sharp says he spent last week in Honolulu "begging" for the buses, which were donated at no cost to the county.

