Hawaii man gets jail term for confrontation on boat

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) - A Hawaii man was sentenced to six months in jail for his role in a confrontation on a boat.

The Maui News reports (http://bit.ly/2sP9pl9 ) Floyd Kumukoa Kapuni also was ordered Thursday to pay $8,250 in restitution as part of four years' probation.

Kapuni is among four Molokai residents indicted after fishing equipment was damaged and one person was pushed overboard May 25, 2014, during the boarding of a boat.

Deputy Prosecutor Johann Smith alleges Kapuni "robbed and terrorized five innocent people who were just trying to enjoy a day on the water."

Kapuni had pleaded no contest to second-degree robbery. In exchange, the prosecution dismissed counts of second-degree robbery, first-degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, first-degree terroristic threatening and harassment.

Kapuni says he made a "poor decision" that day.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.