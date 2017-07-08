Hawaii News Now Special Report: Inside the Search for Peter Boy

Hawaii News Now Chief Investigative Reporter Lynn Kawano provides a revealing, in-depth examination of the decades-long struggle to bring justice in the disappearance of "Peter Boy” Kema, Jr.

Through her investigation and exclusive interviews with those involved in the case, she documents the chilling events that led up to Peter Boy's death, the reasons it took 20 years to get confessions from his abusive parents, and why prosecutors only had one shot at getting justice. She also sits down with Peter Boy's grandfather and siblings, detailing the pleas for help that were ignored by the State's Child Protective Services Division and how the entire family hopes to move forward now that the case is almost over.

Lynn Kawano Investigates: Inside the Search for Peter Boy

A Hawaii News Now Special Report

Thursday, July 20 at 6:30PM

Broadcast on KGMB

Streaming on HawaiiNewsNow.com & the Hawaii News Now Mobile App

Like Hawaii News Now on Facebook and watch on Facebook Live

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.