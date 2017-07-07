U.S. military conducts show-of-force flyby near North Korean border

The U.S. Air Force on Friday conducted military training exercises in the skies above South Korea near the country's northern border – an apparent show-of-force meant to demonstrate an 'ironclad commitment' to American allies facing increased threats from North Korea.

According to an Air Force spokesperson, two B-1B Lancer bombers from Guam's Andersen Air Force Base participated in a 10-hour exercise in the area, along with fighter jets from the South Korean and Japanese militaries.

The mission included the release of inert bombs at South Korea's Pilsung Range, a response to 'a series of increasingly escalatory actions by North Korea,' which is believed to have launched an intercontinental ballistic missile earlier this week.

Military experts believe that the missile launch demonstrated, for the first time, North Korea's ability to deploy a weapon capable of reaching American soil.

“North Korea’s actions are a threat to our allies, partners and homeland,” said General Terrence O’ Shaughnessy, Pacific Air Forces commander. “Let me be clear, if called upon we are trained, equipped and ready to unleash the full lethal capability of our allied air forces.”

President Donald Trump on Thursday, in Hamburg for the start of the G20 summit, vowed to act 'very strongly' against North Korea if they continued to test it's weapons program.

"They are behaving in a very, very dangerous manner and something will have to be done," said President Trump, who added that he was considering "very serious things" as the U.S. weighed a potential response.

In his comments – which were made before the Air Force's Friday flyby – President Trump did not detail which options he was considering in response.

