Power couple: He's 61, she's 55, and they both move like they're in their 20s

At 61, Randie Peters can contort his body like an elementary school kid, do super grip balancing and walking maneuvers, gymnastics and even Bruce Lee's trademark sit-ups.

He jokes that he could fit into a circus act rather than AARP.

"I feel like I'm in my 20's. I amaze myself in what I can do," he said.

And all that work is getting recognized.

Randie and his wife, Kathy, of Kapaa, are finalists in the IsaBody Challenge, a national body transformation competition.

Their before and after photos are dramatic. They didn't start getting into shape until late middle age.

Kathy Peters, 55, lost 40 pounds.

And her husband put on muscle while working up to whopping 26-minute plank.

"Working on your core is the most important thing and everything else will follow," Peters said.

The couple also has this message: Starvation diets aren't the answer.

They say they enjoy health foods, like fruit, vegetables, bison, fish and an occasional cocktail.

"We're over 50, we can't eat like we did when we were in our 20s. It doesn't work that way anymore," said Kathy Peters, who won $3,000 when she was a finalist for the competition in 2015. Randie Peters will be going to the national competition in Las Vegas in August for a chance to win $25,000.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.