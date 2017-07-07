Waimea brush fire 80 percent contained, Highway 190 reopened

A huge brush fire that scorched 2,000 acres in Waimea on the Big Island is now 80 percent contained, according to Hawaii County fire officials.

The fire broke out just before noon, and destroyed a structure at a Pu'ukapu farm.

Officials reopened Highway 190 between the Old Saddle Road intersection and Waimea Airport at 8 p.m. Friday. The five-mile stretch was closed for much of the afternoon and evening while fire crews battled the flames.

No injuries were reported.

"The winds were challenging right into the evening," said Assistant Battalion Chief Gantry Andrade. "Parts of the fire jumped the break on the Mauna Kea side, so they had to hit that."

Fire crews will remain on the scene overnight.

Police are asking for the public's help in figuring out how the blaze started, though they haven't said if they believe it was intentionally set.

Authorities say the fire started in a grassy area of a residential property on Paeli Alanui Street.

