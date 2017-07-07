Big Island firefighters battling blaze in Waimea

Big Island firefighters are battling a rapidly spreading brush fire in the Waimea.

The blaze forced the closure of a five-mile stretch of Highway 190 on Friday afternoon between the Old Saddle Road intersection and the Waimea Airport intersection.

The fire – which broke out just before noon – has already scorched more than 1,000 acres. At least one building at a Pu'ukapu farm was destroyed, though no injuries have been reported.

It's unclear if heavy smoke from the blaze is affecting flights at the nearby airport.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

