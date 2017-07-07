HHSAA finalizes three-tier format for football state tournament

The Hawaii High School Athletic Association football committee finalized a format for the 2017 football state tournament, which has been revised to a three-tier, four-team format.

In the revised three-tier, four-team format, the league representation formula will be used for all divisions, which will now be identified as Division I–Open, Division I and Division II. The formula is a mathematical rule used to determine the number of representatives from each league based on the number of teams declared in a division.

The Oahu Interscholastic Association will participate in two divisions – Division I–Open and Division II – while the Kauai Interscholastic Federation will play in Division I.

“I am pleased that the leagues through the football committee came together to create this format, which maintains three divisions and competitive balance in our football state tournaments” said HHSAA Executive Director Chris Chun. “I would like to thank the league executive directors and football coordinators for making this happen. I believe that this new format improves on what was already a successful pilot last year.”

Last year, the HHSAA executive board approved a one-year pilot for a three-tier football state championship format, which consisted of a six-team Open Division, an eight-team Division I bracket and a six-team Division II bracket.

This year’s semifinals are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 3 for Division II, and Saturday, Nov. 4 for Division I. Sites to be determined. The Division I–Open will play its semifinal round, Friday, Nov. 10 at Aloha Stadium.

All three division championships will be played in a triple header on Saturday, Nov. 18 at Aloha Stadium. Game times are still to be determined.