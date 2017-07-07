Police ask for tips after string of brush fires on Kauai

By Jolanie Martinez and Kimi Andrew

HNN Summer Interns

Police are investigating a string of brush fire on Kauai's north shore earlier this week.

The most recent blaze happened Tuesday about 8:15 p.m. at Anahola Beach. Earlier in the evening, firefighters also responded to a small blaze in a ravine below Kealia Kai estate.

And on Monday, firefighters put out a 30-acre brush fire along Pilipoli Road in Anahola.

Although no injuries or damages were reported, a pile of abandoned tires and waste smoldered throughout the night, disturbing nearby residents.

While the cause of the blazes remain unknown, Fire Chief Robert Westerman wants the public to keep in mind that brush fires can spread rapidly.

“The proximity and frequency of these fires are a cause for concern,” Westerman said. “While we are very fortunate that there were no injuries, we continue to remind the public that brush fires can escalate very quickly and it’s important to remember basic fire safety tips.”

Kauai Police Chief Darryl Perry, meanwhile, said the incidents aren't to be taken lightly.

“We strongly advise the public to be watchful of suspicious activity and to call police immediately with any leads before this threat increases," he said.

Anyone with information on the brush fire is asked to call police dispatch at 241-1711 or Det. David Banquel at 241-1680.

Informants who wish to remain anonymous can direct tips to CrimeStoppers at 246-3800.

For helpful tips on how to protect your home from fire, click here.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.