Maui food truck to roll onto Food Networks 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives'

A Hawaii-based food truck will roll onto national TV next week.

Maui Fresh Streatery, owned by Chef Kyle Kawakami, will be featured on the Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," hosted by Guy Fieri.

The episode is called “Flavor Adventure” and will feature the truck's ono foods -- from local favorites to east coast eats.

The food truck uses locally sourced, harvested and caught products, according to its Facebook page.

The episode will air Friday, July 14 at 6 p.m.

Guy Fieri toured all kinds of eateries while visiting Hawaii.

