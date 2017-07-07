Interview: Zika not in the headlines, but remains a threat - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Interview: Zika not in the headlines, but remains a threat

While news of the Zika virus may have left the daily headlines, the virus has not left the United States. 

So far this year, the Department of Health says Hawaii has had only one  confirmed case a resident who traveled outside of the state.

Dr. Jon LaPook talks to Sunrise from New York about the latest developments in Zika this year.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly