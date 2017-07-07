Students, parents invited to Back to School Bash in Nanakuli

U.S. officials say the United States and Russia have reached agreement on a cease-fire in southwest Syria.More >>
More than two months after lawmakers wrapped up the 2017 legislative session without an agreement on how to continue funding the troubled Honolulu rail project, state lawmakers say they'll convene for a special session to debate the issue on August 28.More >>
A local Hawaiian food truck will roll onto national TV next week. Maui Fresh Streatery will be on the Food Network show, Diners Drive-Ins and Dives, hosted by Guy Fieri.More >>
Thousands of Hawaii residents are struggling to care for ill or disabled relatives while trying to keep a full time job.More >>
