Students, parents invited to Back to School Bash in Nanakuli

The first day of school is just one month away.

And to help prep, keiki and their ohana are invited to a Back to School Bash in Nanakuli.

The event is set for Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Nanakuli Elementary. State Rep. Andria Tupola gives Sunrise the details.

