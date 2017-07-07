Sunrise Open House: Waialae Iki

This Sunrise Open House focuses on Waialae Iki, where there are 12 single-family homes actively listed for sale. They range from about $1.6 million to $3.5 million.

Let's start with the lowest-hanging fruit: A new listing that 's priced at $1,599,999. This home is in the Waialae Iki 5. Built in 1995, it has new paint, new carpet, and according to the listing, a remodeled kitchen that will satisfy any chef.

An open floor plan downstairs and ocean views upstairs, this 3-bedroom, 3-bath home has more than 2,800 square feet of living space.

It's on a lot of just more than 8,500 square feet.

It's on Halakau Street up near the top of Waialae Iki, listed for $1,599,999.

The next home is a little more than halfway up the slope on Laukahi, the main road in Waialae Iki, and it's listed for $2,100,000.

Let's get right to the best feature: An indoor pool surrounded by spacious living, dining and kitchen areas. By the way, that kitchen has koa cabinets and a built-in Bosch oven.

There are two master suites and panoramic ocean views.

This home offered at $2,100,000.

Here's one more Waialae Iki listing on Ehupua Street. The home is on an east side perimeter lot less than a quarter of the way up the slope. It was built in 1968 but remodeled and expanded in 2016 to 3 levels of indoor/outdoor living.

There are 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths on a lot of more than 16,000 square feet.

There's an infinity pool and a hot tub with lava rock inlay.

This home is near the bottom of the hill but at the top when it comes to price -- it's offered at $3,348,000.

If you're dreaming of a new home, get out to an open house this weekend.

