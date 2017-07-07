Sunrise Open House: Waialae Iki

This Sunrise Open House focuses on Waialae Iki, where there are 12 single-family homes actively listed for sale. They range from about $1.6 million to $3.5 million.
Let's start with the lowest-hanging fruit: A new listing that 's priced at $1,599,999. This home is in the Waialae Iki 5. Built in 1995, it has new paint, new carpet, and according to the listing, a remodeled kitchen that will satisfy any chef.
An open floor plan downstairs and ocean views upstairs, this 3-bedroom, 3-bath home has more than 2,800 square feet of living space.
It's on a lot of just more than 8,500 square feet.
It's on Halakau Street up near the top of Waialae Iki, listed for $1,599,999.
The next home is a little more than halfway up the slope on Laukahi, the main road in Waialae Iki, and it's listed for $2,100,000.
Let's get right to the best feature: An indoor pool surrounded by spacious living, dining and kitchen areas. By the way, that kitchen has koa cabinets and a built-in Bosch oven.
There are two master suites and panoramic ocean views.
This home offered at $2,100,000.
Here's one more Waialae Iki listing on Ehupua Street. The home is on an east side perimeter lot less than a quarter of the way up the slope. It was built in 1968 but remodeled and expanded in 2016 to 3 levels of indoor/outdoor living.
There are 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths on a lot of more than 16,000 square feet.
There's an infinity pool and a hot tub with lava rock inlay.
This home is near the bottom of the hill but at the top when it comes to price -- it's offered at $3,348,000.
If you're dreaming of a new home, get out to an open house this weekend.
Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.