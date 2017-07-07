Summer Concert Series: Ron Artis with cellist Josh Nakazawa

Our Sunrise Summer Concert Series continues with local musician Ron Artis. He's with cellist Josh Nakazawa. . Artis is in the middle of his 'ALIVE World Tour' and is only in Hawaii for two more weeks before he's gone until late fall. You can catch him performing at Doris Duke Theatre this Sunday, July 9. 2017.

For more information, go to honolulumuseum.org.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now.? All rights reserved.