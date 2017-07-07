Summer Concert Series: Ron Artis with cellist Josh Nakazawa

Our Sunrise Summer Concert Series continues with local musician Ron Artis. He's with cellist Josh Nakazawa. . Artis is in the middle of his 'ALIVE World Tour' and is only in Hawaii for two more weeks before he's gone until late fall. You can catch him performing at Doris Duke Theatre this Sunday, July 9. 2017.
For more information, go to honolulumuseum.org.
Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now.? All rights reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.