Sesame Street Live! comes to Hawaii

Elmo, Cookie Monster and Jenny their music teacher (played by Kelsey Krull) from Sesame Street Live! stopped by Sunrise. They're here to talk about their upcoming performances on Oahu and Maui. It's called Sesame Street Live! "Elmo Makes Music".
Jenny, an enthusiastic new music teacher, arrives on Sesame Street only to discover that her instruments are missing. Jenny’s new Muppet friends quickly come to the rescue and discover instruments they never knew existed…rubber duckies, trash can lids and even cookie jars. Elmo, Abby Cadabby and friends teach children that everyone can make and enjoy beautiful music together.
You can watch at the Blaisdell Concert Hall July 7 - 9 and July 13 - 16 on Oahu. On Maui, they'll perform at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center's Castle Theater from July 21 - 23, 2017.
Tickets are available online for the Oahu performances at www.ticketmaster.com. To charge tickets by phone, please call 800-745-3000. On Maui, go to mauiarts.org For more information, please visit www.sesamestreetlive.com.
