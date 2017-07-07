Hawaiian Word of the Day: Anahulu

The Hawaiian word of the day is anahulu. That is a period of 10 days in the Hawaiian calendar.
There are 3 anahulu in a mahina which is a in lunar month. The anahulu is close to a week in the traditional Gregorian calendar. For Hawaiians, time was measured and tied closely to the rising and setting of the moon and stars.
