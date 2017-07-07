Hawaii asks 9th Circuit Court to review scope of Trump's travel ban

The state of Hawaii on Friday filed a motion asking the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to review the scope of President Trump’s travel ban after a federal judge declined an emergency motion for clarification.

“Every day that passes is a day when our Government is turning away human beings—from newborn children to elderly grandparents—whom the injunction requires to be admitted,” part of the motion states.

On June 26, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to allow a partial travel ban to go into effect -- excluding certain foreign nationals with a “bona fide” relationship with a person or entity in the U.S. These relationships are defined as a parent (including a parent-in-law), spouse, child, adult son or daughter (including a son-in-law or daughter-in-law) and sibling (including half and step siblings.)

That same day, the state of Hawaii filed an emergency injunction in which Attorney General Doug Chin argued that the Trump administration wrongly excluded grandparents and other relatives from the list of family members who could obtain visas.

Judge Derrick Watson denied that emergency motion on Thursday, suggesting Hawaii seek clarification from the U.S. Supreme Court instead. Watson also added he would rule on the merits as instructed by the higher court.

"What happens in the next several weeks matters a lot if the administration is not subject to the checks and balances of the courts," Chin said.

