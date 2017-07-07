Tupola: No rail funding special session in July, but maybe August

A special session on how to handle funding for Oahu’s rail project will likely not happen until August, state Rep. Andria Tupola said Friday morning on Hawaii News Now Sunrise.

“We were told now that July is out of the question, so maybe we will convene in August,” she said. “I do know that as they got into the room to discuss, there haven’t been any agreements.”

Less than a month ago, state lawmakers told the Federal Transit Administration in a letter that they were convening a special session this summer after the legislative session ended with no deal on funding the beleaguered project.

"At this time the specific dates of a special session have not been agreed upon, nor have the Senate and the House agreed to the specific content of a bill that will be introduced in a special session," House Speaker Scott Saiki said back in June.

Tupola said Friday that there are a lot of options being weighed, delaying the process.

“When the actual decision came out at the end of session and it was just radically different than what they had proposed in the beginning, a lot of people were like ‘Where are we going?’ I really feel like there’s a lot of different things on the table,” Tupola said. “Weigh ‘em out, figure out which ones are going to work, which ones don’t, bring in the stakeholders, make a decision.”

The Senate supported Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell's plan to extend the 0.5 percent rail general excise tax surcharge on Oahu for 10 years, while the House wanted to increase hotel room taxes. In the end, an agreement could not be reached.

A five-day special session will likely cost taxpayers about $27,000.

