Forecast: Get ready for a breezy and beautiful weekend!

Your Aloha Friday will have trade winds at 15-25 mph, plentiful sunshine, and a high of 88 degrees in Honolulu.

Not much change is expected for the weekend -- just a slight easing of the winds. Showers will be more frequent starting the first of next week.

Surf has moderated along east shores and we have some new energy coming in to town shores from the south-southeast today.

Here are today's wave heights: 2-4 feet east, 1-3 feet south, 2 feet or less north and west.

Small Craft Advisory for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, along with coastal waters south and west of the Island of Hawaii.

