Pringles Top Ramen Chicken flavor hits store shelves — but not in Hawaii

Pringles and chicken ramen?

A new limited edition Pringles flavor is exactly that.

The classic noodle company Nissin teamed up with Pringles to create "Pringles Top Ramen Chicken" flavor.

Unfortunately, despite Top Ramen being a local favorite in the islands, the special flavor will only be sold at Dollar General stores on the mainland.

The cans will cost about $1.50.

Other long-term flavors of Pringles includes "Screamin' Dill Pickle," Salt and Vinegar, "Pringles Cheeseburger" and Pizza .

Pringles have been around since the early 1970's and are sold in 140 countries.

