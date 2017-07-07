HFD extinguishes fire intentionally set at Kaiulani Elementary S - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

HFD extinguishes fire intentionally set at Kaiulani Elementary School

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Just before 6 p.m., Honolulu firefighters responded to a fire at Kaiulani Elementary School on North King Street Thursday.

According to HFD officials, smoke was coming out of the school's cafeteria building. The fire was located in a small area of roof and ceiling inside the structure.

Some 18 firefighters responded, and extinguished the fire in about 30 minutes.  

No one was in the building at the time. A section of roof in addition to several ventilation windows were damaged. 

A damage estimate was not yet available.

Fire investigators determined the fire was intentionally set.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly