HFD extinguishes fire intentionally set at Kaiulani Elementary School

Just before 6 p.m., Honolulu firefighters responded to a fire at Kaiulani Elementary School on North King Street Thursday.

According to HFD officials, smoke was coming out of the school's cafeteria building. The fire was located in a small area of roof and ceiling inside the structure.

Some 18 firefighters responded, and extinguished the fire in about 30 minutes.

No one was in the building at the time. A section of roof in addition to several ventilation windows were damaged.

A damage estimate was not yet available.

Fire investigators determined the fire was intentionally set.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

