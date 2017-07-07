Forecast: Steady tradewinds expected into the weekend

Breezy tradewinds remain in control of our weather, so the air quality is good with comfortable humidity levels.

Wind forecast models project conditions will remain breezy through the weekend, slowing slightly early next week. In addition to the winds, we're also tracking a potential cyclone in the east Pacific. Chances are high it becomes a tropical depression in the next 48 hours, but it's not likely to impact our weather.

A Small Craft Advisory is posted for coastal waters around the east end of the state

- Guy Hagi

