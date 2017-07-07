City criticized for $250K price tag of Kamehameha III statue for Thomas Square

A statue honoring Kamehameha III will be featured in a revamped Thomas Square when it reopens, and the artist behind the piece will be selected Thursday.More >>
The city is moving forward on its $1 million makeover of historic Thomas Square, but not everyone is on board with the changes.More >>
Thomas Square will be closed for the next six months as the park undergoes a $1.2 million renovation.More >>
'Floatilla' 2017 got a little out of hand as officers responded to several medical emergencies.More >>
Three people were injured Friday when a small plane crashed in Mapunapuna, skidding to a halt under a Moanalua Freeways overpass.More >>
In a rare event, a monk seal has given birth at Kaimana Beach.More >>
The new bike share program launched Wednesday.More >>
Onizuka's exhibit honors his space legacy.More >>
