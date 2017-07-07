Solomon Elementary breaks ground for $90M makeover

By Kimi Andrew

HNN Summer Intern

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, (HawaiiNewsNow) - Samuel K. Solomon Elementary located on Schofield Barracks will break ground Thursday for a campus-wide makeover.

In 2010, the Department of Defense did a worldwide review of military elementary schools to survey whether they met the educational needs of the military children in attendance.

“Based on their findings, our two schools here on Schofield [Daniel K. Inouye Elementary, and Solomon Elementary] ranked high on the list as candidates to be replaced,” said Col. Stephen Dawson.

The school received a $70 million grant from the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) and $20 million from the Hawaii State Legislature for the project.

“Solomon Elementary is a shining example of how great partnerships can work between the US Army and our state and local communities,” said Col Dawson.

The funding will allow the construction of 63 of new classrooms, a student support center, two computer labs, a news production and video tech room, a covered play court, cafeteria, administrative offices and a new parking lot.

“The facilities will truly be state of the art,” said Governor David Ige at the groundbreaking. “It will give [the students] the opportunities that they need to succeed and thrive in the next century.”

