Survivor, family outraged after attempted murder suspect's bail reduced

Attorney of man charged in Ewa Beach hit and run says client is being treated unfairly Malik Morton faced made his first appearance in court on Monday on charges of attempted murder and terroristic threatening.

A 20-year-old man who plowed into a group of Ewa Beach teenagers and then fled the scene was acting in self-defense, his attorney said Wednesday.

Witnesses told police that a violent brawl preceded an "intentional" hit-and-run in Ewa Beach last week, court documents said.

It's been more than a year since witnesses say a car plowed into Alisha Brown during an Ewa Beach party last year and tossed her into the air like a rag doll.

The 18-year-old college student had skull and facial fractures, collapsed lungs, a broken arm and brain damage which may be permanent.

Her parents say the part of her brain that was damaged still affects her memory and her speech today, but her mother says she is their living miracle.

"She was so helpless and we couldn't help her, which made it more hard for us because she didn't know anything, she couldn’t talk, and because of God's miracle, because of everybody's prayers, she got better," Lily Brown said.

The man behind the wheel was 2013 Leilehua graduate Malik Morton. He was among the guests at the graduation party and was involved in at least one fight when witnesses say he deliberately drove at multiple people.

They described it like a bowling ball hitting pins and kids flying everywhere.

Morton left the scene but turned himself in two days later. He has been in jail since unable to post a $1 million bail.

His attorney claims Morton’s bail was unusually high partly because of his race and that is also why he claims he was attacked.

"He never intended to injure anyone....he in fact was the victim of a racist attack, orchestrated by various individuals who did not want him anywhere near the party," said defense attorney Myles Breiner.

On Wednesday, Judge Glenn Kim said the $1 million bail was “exorbitant” and cut Morton's bail in half, something he had refused to do before.

Alisha's parents say they are both shocked and outraged.

"At that time, he said I'm not reducing your bail and I'm not allowing you to return home to your family. And all of a sudden, a few months later, he's able to decide to lower the bail and say, yeah we'll lower it now. How do you go back on your word?" said Alisha’s father Shane Brown.

Alisha’s parents wants everyone to remember what happened to their daughter and are begging people not to forgot the pain they have endured.

"It's not an accident, it's not self-defense, it's not being racist...he did what he did and he should be responsible," said Lily Brown.

Morton is charged with attempted murder. He still hasn't been able to reach the lower bail amount.

His trial is tentatively set for August 7th.

