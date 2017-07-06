Hawaii becomes first in the nation to offer money to family caregivers who work full-time

Thousands of Hawaii residents are struggling to care for ill or disabled relatives while trying to keep a full time job. On Thursday, Hawaii became the first state in the nation to offer money to those working caregivers. It's called the Kupuna Caregivers Act. It offers $70 per day to caregivers who also work full-time so they won't have to give up their jobs. This landmark legislation took 21 years to pass and it's being closely watched by national organizations to see if it can benefit other states.



Beth Hoban cares for her mom, 93-year-old Mamang, while running a full time home health business.



For this loving daughter, it's difficult to see their roles reversed.



"It's like having a toddler or a child at home. You have to make the time to make sure you get her prepared make sure her meals are ready," said Hoban.



Mamang, who's battled a heart condition, shattered her right arm four months ago.



"She fell, broke her right arm and she's right handed," said Hoban.



Now Mamang is learning to eat with her left hand and depends on Hoban to feed her and help with basic personal care.

In Hawaii, where our population is rapidly aging and living longer, there are already 154,000 unpaid family caregivers according to AARP.



Advocates say The Kupuna Caregivers Act would provide some respite.



"It will provide 70 dollars per day for working caregivers where they have to take care of their elderly their kupuna at home without much assistance," said Pedro Haro, Hawaii Advocacy Director for Caring Across Generations.



Caregivers who work at least 30 hours per week could use the money toward health care, meals, transportation and other home services for their dependents over 60.



Experts say home health care and assisted living in Hawaii can cost $5,000 to $10,000 dollars per month so while $70 per day isn't much, supporters say it's a start.



"It's really going to be great to be able to afford those options," said Hoban.



"This isn't just about elderly. This is something that touches us all," said Haro.



The bill provides $600,000 dollars as initial money for the program. Advocates will need to go back to the legislature to ask for more next year.

The State's Executive Office on Aging is setting up the program and limited funds will be distributed from the County Aging and Disability Resource Centers.

ADRC Statewide Phone Number: 643-2372

ADRC TTY Line: 643-0899