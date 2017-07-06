3 years after critical audit, state makes few changes to glass recycling program

The state has done little to make improvements to its glass recycling program since a 2014 state audit found significant problems with it, according to a follow-up by the state Office of the Auditor.

The 2014 audit highlighted nine areas for recommendation within the program. Since then, only one of those recommendations has been implemented and three partially put into practice, the follow-up found.

Essentially, the Office of the Auditor said, it costs the state more money to recycle glass containers than it receives each year.

The Department of Health requested the 2014 audit of its Glass Advance Disposal Fee program.

The purpose of the program is to encourage recycling by having glass importers pay an advance disposal fee to fund county cleaning efforts.

“We found that the state’s solid waste disposal goals were outdated and the program lacked performance goals that were tied to a clear mission,” the state's follow-up report said. “As a result, it was unclear what the program was supposed to accomplish and how it measured progress.”

Since the initial audit, the Department of Heath added documentation for procedures and administrative costs as well as adopted a new way to calculate allocations from the project.

Beyond that, no other recommendations have been taken up.

The state Department of Heath disagreed with two recommendations, including clarifying the program’s mission and adopting further administrative rules.

The state said the law does not have the authority to adopt such rules, according to the audit’s follow up.

