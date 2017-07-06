Former HPD officer pleads guilty to sexually assaulting minor

A convicted felon who once served separate stints as both a Honolulu police officer and city liquor inspector pleaded guilty on Thursday to the sexual assault of a minor.

More than a year ago, prosecutors accused 68-year-old James Rodenhurst of assaulting a child under the age of 14. He entered a not guilty plea in June of 2016 before agreeing to the terms of a plea deal this week.

He'll serve 18 months in prison for the assault.

10 years ago, Rodenhurt also spent 17 months in a federal prison for accepting bribes that allowed two bars to operate without liquor licenses.

